Increase In Red & Orange Counties On Latest COVID Alert Map

Hancock and Putnam County stayed at their previous levels on the latest COVID-19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

Hancock County remained at level 2, or the orange level, while Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Hancock and Putnam both have been labeled as a “high incidence” county.

A total of 18 counties are now at the red level, which is an increase from the last map.

And orange counties are at 58, the highest ever.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 823 total cases, 89 active cases and 13 deaths from the virus as of Wednesday.

According to state data, Putnam County has had 709 cases and 27 deaths as of Thursday

Health officials say statewide there have been 164,262 total cases and 4,983 deaths from the virus.