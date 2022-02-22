Hancock County health officials say there’s been an increase in suspected overdose fatalities.

Hancock Public Health says there have been four so far in 2022, with two occurring just this past weekend.

“The two suspected overdose fatalities were within roughly a 24 hour period, which is unusually high for Hancock County,” said Gary Bright, with Hancock Public Health.

He says there have also been 16 non-fatal overdoses so far this year.

Hancock Public Health reminds people that they have the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) as a way to combat the opioid overdose epidemic.

“It looks pretty clear to us that the more Narcan kits we get out there, in the hands of folks who may potentially overdose, the less fatal overdoses we’re going to have,” Bright said.

He says while Narcan can rapidly reverse an overdose it’s still important to call 911 because the opioid is still in the person’s system.

Click here for more information about Narcan and how to receive a kit.

People can also call 419-424-7420 (or email [email protected] / [email protected] ) to answer a few simple questions and arrange safe pick up or delivery of a kit.