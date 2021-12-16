Increased Police Presence At FCS Buildings Friday

Findlay City Schools Superintendent Troy Roth sent parents the following message regarding a safety issue related to a nationwide social media challenge on TikTok.

Findlay City Schools has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.

Additionally, the district has been in contact with local law enforcement regarding the post. We will have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution.

This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away. Students or the community can anonymously report unsafe behavior using the Safety Tip Line at: 844-SAFEROH or contact our local police department at: 419-424-7150 to report issues.

As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.

Sincerely,

Mr. Troy Roth

Superintendent

On Wednesday the school district held an emergency drill to practice their lockdown procedures.

