Increased Police Presence At School After Potential Threat

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

I want to address a concern regarding a potential threat reported to Tiffin Middle School. Please know that the Tiffin Police Department (TPD) takes every reported threat seriously. Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of all students, staff, and our community.

This particular threat was initially observed on social media and promptly reported through the See Something, Say Something initiative. The system worked as intended, highlighting the importance of vigilance and timely communication in keeping our schools safe. After a thorough investigation by both the Patrol and Detective Divisions, TPD traced the source of the threat to an out-of-state location and confirmed it is not credible.

As you know, safety of your children is always our top concern. Tiffin Middle School will remain open tomorrow (Monday), and Tiffin Officers will have an increased presence on campus to provide reassurance and maintain a secure learning environment.

I want to thank the individual who reported the concern, the excellent work of Sgt. LaVerne Keefe and Detective Eric England, and the school’s administrative team for their quick and coordinated response. It is through teamwork and proactive measures like these that we can foster an environment where learning can thrive safely.

To our community: please remain vigilant and report any concerns to the Tiffin Police Department (419-447-2323). Together, we can ensure our schools remain safe and supportive places for every student.

Thank you,

Chief David Pauly