Increased Police Presence At Tiffin School After Potential Threat

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

To the Tiffin Community,

Late last evening, Tiffin City Schools received information regarding a potential threat to the safety of Noble Elementary School. The Tiffin Police Department immediately collaborated with Superintendent Jerry Nadeau and Principal Newlove to investigate the matter thoroughly. We are pleased to report that the source of the concern was identified, and it was determined that the threat was not credible.

We want to assure parents, students, and staff that we are confident in the safety of our schools. To further demonstrate our commitment, members of the Tiffin Police Department will be present today at Noble Elementary, providing visible support and reassurance. Our goal is to ensure everyone feels safe and supported during this time.

We understand that situations like this can be deeply concerning for parents and guardians. Your children’s safety are TCS and TPD’s top priority, and we are grateful for your trust and patience as we addressed this matter. Please know that we are here to listen to your concerns and will continue to work diligently to protect our community’s most valuable assets—our children.

Tiffin PD extend our heartfelt gratitude to Principal Newlove and Superintendent Nadeau for their immediate and decisive action. Their leadership and dedication were instrumental in ensuring this situation was handled quickly and effectively.

The Tiffin Police Department is honored to serve this community, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a secure and supportive environment for our schools, families, and educators. Together, we will continue to protect, uplift, and strengthen our community.

Chief David Pauly