(From the United Way of Logan County)

The United Way of Logan County has launched the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund to help meet the immediate and long-term needs of Logan County families impacted by the March 14 storm.

Please make your gift here. 100% of your gift to the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund goes to help our neighbors and our community recover. Thank you for your generosity.

If you would rather send cash or check, please send to:

United Way of Logan County

Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund

653 S. Main St.

Bellefontaine, OH 43311