Indians Ban Native American Face Paint, Headdresses

Fans of the Cleveland Indians will no longer be allowed to wear Native American headdresses or face paint to games.

The ban goes into effect starting Monday with Cleveland’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals.

On the Restricted Items list under Ballpark Policies on the team’s website it says “headdresses and face paint styled in a way the references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will not be permitted.”

The team said it will drop the Indians name after the 2021 season following growing complaints that it is offensive to Native Americans.

So far, no word on a new name.

The Chief Wahoo mascot and logo was removed from uniforms in 2019.