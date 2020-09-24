Indoor Visitation Returning To Ohio Nursing Homes

Visitation is expanding at Ohio’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

During his Thursday coronavirus briefing, Governor DeWine said visitors can go indoors beginning on October 12th.

Currently, only outside visitations are allowed.

The indoor visits that begin October 12th will be limited to two people at a time for 30 minutes in a designated area of the building.

DeWine said the state may require real-time COVID-19 testing as an extra precaution.

(in the picture above, a newlywed couple visits a loved one at Sunrise Senior Living in Findlay)