Indy 500 Winner To Speak At ‘Fridays At Findlay’

(From the University of Findlay)

The fast lane of professional auto racing will take the driver’s seat for the May 2 “Fridays at Findlay” presentation at the University of Findlay.

Sam Hornish Jr., Indy 500 winner and NASCAR driver, will speak on “Life Lessons from the Fast Lane of Auto Racing.”

His presentation is open to the public and will take place in the Winebrenner Building, TLB Auditorium on the UF campus.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for a breakfast buffet with the presentation from 7:50 to 9 a.m.

A northwest Ohio native, Hornish has spent more than 30 years behind the wheel, starting when he first strapped into a go-kart at the age of 11.

He would go on to win the World Karting Association’s U.S. Grand National championship just four years later – and eventually the Indy 500 in 2006.

In eight seasons, he won 19 races and captured three IndyCar championships.

Hornish will share the lessons he learned as a successful driver in the Indy Racing League and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sponsored by Premier Bank, the Fridays at Findlay lecture series encourages continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus, and alumni.

Register online by May 1 at www.findlay.edu/FridaysAtFindlay or call University Advancement at 419-434-5334 for more information.

The fee is $12 for adults and $6 for students.