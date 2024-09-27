Initiative Reduces Commercial Vehicle-Related Crashes On Ohio Interstates

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Licensing and Commercial Standards Section, in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), recently collaborated to enforce state and federal laws pertaining to commercial motor vehicles on four major interstates, covering hundreds of miles of roadway in Ohio.

The high-visibility enforcement blitz focused on enforcing licensing and commercial standards across Interstate 70, Interstate 71, Interstate 75 and Interstate 80. The initiative began at midnight on August 18 and continued through 11:59 p.m. on September 13.

Troopers, enforcement inspectors, and PUCO inspectors collectively issued 1,108 citations and conducted 2,014 inspections throughout the initiative, identifying serious violations such as faulty brake systems, damaged tires with missing or snapped lug nuts, and load securement issues. During that time, there were decreases in commercial vehicle-related crashes along each interstate, with reductions of up to 81% compared to 2023.

“Through our combined efforts with PUCO, we are committed to making our roadways safer for all motorists,” said Captain Aaron J. Reimer, Licensing & Commercial Standards Section Commander. “By focusing on commercial motor vehicle safety, we not only work to reduce crashes and save lives but also ensure that commerce can flow safely and efficiently through our state.”

This collaborative initiative is the latest example of the Patrol and PUCO’s commitment to reducing commercial vehicle crashes and enhancing road safety through proactive enforcement and public education.

https://x.com/OSHP/status/1839689900293021723