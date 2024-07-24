Initiative Removing Politicians From Redistricting Process To Appear On Fall Ballot

(ONN) – In November, Ohioans will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed state constitutional amendment about how the redistricting process is carried out in Ohio.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office announced the group ‘Citizens Not Politicians’ submitted enough valid signatures to put an initiative on the November ballot regarding removing politicians from the congressional and statehouse redistricting process.

The maps would be created by a group of citizens instead comprised of five Democrats, five Republicans and five independents.

Lobbyists, political consultants and elected officials would be banned from the group.

The panel would be selected with the help of retired judges.