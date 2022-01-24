Injury Crash On Snowy Hancock County Road

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on snowy roads in southwest Hancock County.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at State Route 103 and County Road 12, west of Jenera.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Hunter Stauffer, 18, of Rawson, was driving a pickup truck southbound on County Road 12 when he failed to stop at the stop sign due to snow and ice on the road.

His pickup struck a van that was eastbound on State Route 103 and being driven by Kelsey Bradley, 32, of Jenera.

Bradley and four kids in her van were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Stauffer was not injured in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was Southwest Joint Fire District, Hanco EMS and Fender Benders Towing.