Inmate Dies After Collapsing While Working Out

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday, September 8th, 2024, at approximately 5:59pm, a 56 year old inmate was working out by doing push-ups with other inmates and collapsed. Two other inmates started CPR on him and worked through several cycles until Corrections Officers and Jail Medical Staff came in and took over with an AED and shocked him twice. Tiffin Emergency Medical Services responded and took over life-saving measures and administered 2-3 additional shocks from their AED.

He was transported by Tiffin Fire & Rescue to Mercy Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The inmate has been identified as a 56-year-old male from Tiffin, Ohio. Preliminary information shows no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances, and the decedent will be transported by the Seneca County Coroner’s Office to Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

-Sheriff Stevens