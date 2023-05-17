Inmate Fails To Return From Court-Ordered Furlough

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate failed to return from his furlough.

The sheriff’s office says Samuel V. Roeber Jr. was furloughed per court order on Monday and failed to return to the Hancock County Justice Center within the date and time limitations set by the court.

Authorities say Roeber, 40, was in jail for non-violent offenses.

His last known address was 610 Walnut Street in Findlay.

He stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who may have information about his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-422-2424.