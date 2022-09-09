Intel Breaks Ground On Ohio Operation

In a major moment for Ohio, Intel broke ground on a multi-billion dollar computer chip-making facility in central Ohio’s Licking County.

President Biden spoke at the groundbreaking about Intel’s partnership with Ohio colleges and universities to train students to work in tech.

Intel’s CEO is calling Ohio the Silicon Heartland.

That’s what Pat Gelsinger said during a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the New Albany area.

Intel’s initial investment is $20 billion with the possibility of billions more.

Gelsinger has said Ohio’s skilled workers and education were factors in picking central Ohio for the project.