Intel Selects Central Ohio Site For New Facilities

Leading global semiconductor manufacturer Intel Corporation has chosen a site in central Ohio’s Licking County near New Albany as the future home for its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world.

Intel plans to invest more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories by 2025, designed for what the company calls the “Angstrom era” – with materials processed on the atomic level – and with support for Intel’s most advanced process technologies, resulting in an increased American share of the global semiconductor supply chain.

Governor DeWine says the megaproject will be the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history and will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 per year (plus benefits), 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs including contracted positions, electricians, engineers, and jobs in restaurants, healthcare, housing, entertainment and more.

The project is expected to add $2.8 billion to Ohio’s annual gross state product.

