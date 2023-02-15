Interesting USS Maine Artifact On Display In Findlay

The Hancock Historical Museum is home to a lot of interesting pieces of history, including the captain’s bathtub from the USS Maine.

The battleship Maine sunk in the Havana harbor on February 15th, 1898, and Joy Bennett, curator at the Hancock Historical Museum, says groups from around the country requested mementos from the ship when it was raised years later.

Joy says the tub has had many homes in Findlay, including the courthouse, the university, and the historical museum, where it’s been for many years.

She said some people come specifically to see the tub and other people are surprised to come across it while visiting the museum.

Learn more about the USS Maine bathtub and other exhibits at the Hancock Historical Museum by clicking here.