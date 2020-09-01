Interstate 75 Ramp In Findlay Closing For Paving

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the Interstate 75 southbound ramp to State Route 15/U.S. 68 in Findlay will be closing for a few hours for paving work.

ODOT says the ramp will be closed from approximately 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews recently completed the remaining Interstate 75 ramps that were under construction at State Route 15/ U.S. 68 (video below) as part of the I-75 reconstruction and widening project.

Also, the interstate is now in its final lane configuration.

The project will be totally finished in October.