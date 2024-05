The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting people know of some ramp closures on Interstate 75 in northern Hancock County.

ODOT says the I-75 northbound ramps at State Route 613 will be closed from Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 25 for concrete pavement repairs.

State Route 613, between the I-75 overpass and Van Buren, will be restricted to local traffic only.

