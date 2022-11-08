Interstate 75 Rest Areas Closing Temporarily
The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that the two rest areas along Interstate 75 just south of Findlay will be closing temporarily.
ODOT says the closures are necessary to give crews room to do tree removal and landscape work.
The northbound rest area will close on Wednesday, November 9th for three days.
The southbound rest area will close on Monday, November 14th, also for three days.
