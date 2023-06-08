Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Interstate 75 Rest Areas Closing

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that the two Interstate 75 rest areas south of Findlay will be closing for a day.

ODOT says the northbound and southbound rest areas a little south of Findlay will be closed on Thursday, June 15th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

Get more details on this project and other area projects by clicking here.

 