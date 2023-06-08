Interstate 75 Rest Areas Closing
The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that the two Interstate 75 rest areas south of Findlay will be closing for a day.
ODOT says the northbound and southbound rest areas a little south of Findlay will be closed on Thursday, June 15th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.
Get more details on this project and other area projects by clicking here.
🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORIES 🚧
Next week, pavement repairs begin in Wyandot Co., a U.S. 24 ramp closes for four weeks, the I-75 rest areas in Hancock Co. will close, and a chip seal resurfacing begins on SR 103.
📍Get all the details here: https://t.co/Y5ee6qyPiN pic.twitter.com/1EzOMFEj50
— ODOT NW Ohio (@ODOT_NWOhio) June 8, 2023