Investigation Underway Into Student’s Death

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, the Tiffin Police Department, in conjunction with Tiffin Fire/Rescue responded to a distress call at Zahn Hall, located at 171 Jackson St, Tiffin, Ohio, situated on the campus of Tiffin University. The report indicated an unresponsive male within the premises.

Upon arrival, the combined efforts of police and fire personnel sadly confirmed the passing of a male student. The Tiffin Police Department immediately mobilized its Criminal Division to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Preliminary findings suggest that the student’s demise was not a result of foul play but rather possibly due to a medical emergency. However, a comprehensive investigation is underway to confirm the absence of any criminal activity.

In adherence to protocol, the deceased’s body has been transferred to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for further examination, including an autopsy. The Tiffin Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation.

The Tiffin Police Department expresses its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. Additionally, the department is actively collaborating with Tiffin University to provide necessary support and assistance.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Chief Pauly