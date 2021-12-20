Investigators Seeking Help IDing Arson Suspect

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding the identity of a man suspected of intentionally setting the fire at the Super Wash Car Wash, 1003 North Prospect Road, in Bowling Green.

The suspect was also seen breaking into the City of Bowling Green utility drop box on November 30th, the same night as the car wash fire.

The suspect was captured on camera and investigators are hoping the public will help in identifying him.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal, Bowling Green Fire and Police Departments.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for these fires.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee as well as an additional $5,000 offered by the car wash owners to encourage witnesses to come forward and hold those accountable for their actions.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the suspect should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Bowling Green Fire or Police Departments.