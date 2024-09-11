List Of Items Lost At Hancock County Fair

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

LOST AND FOUND AT THE HANCOCK COUNTY FAIR

The items listed below were found and turned into the Sheriff’s Building during the fair (August 27th – September 2nd).

Pink backpack

Paw Patrol crocs

Wallet

Pokémon cards

Leopard print bag

Please contact our office if any of the items listed above may be yours. You must be able to prove the item is yours before claiming.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Property Room: 419-424-7411