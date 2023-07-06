Jeep Crashes Into Eagle Creek In Findlay

A man was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital after crashing his Jeep into Eagle Creek along Sixth Street in Findlay.

Police said Andrew Kostendt, 20, of Findlay, was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound on Sixth Street on Wednesday morning when he fell asleep at the wheel.

His Jeep went off the north side of the road, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned, coming to rest in Eagle Creek.

Andrew was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by personal vehicle for treatment of what are described as minor injuries.

He was given a citation for operating without reasonable control.

Sixth Street was shut down for a while as crews responded and the Jeep was pulled from the creek.