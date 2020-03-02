JFS Seeking Levy To Help Pay For Foster Care Placements

Hancock County Job and Family Services is hoping voters approve a levy to help pay for foster care placements for abused and neglected children.

The agency has placed a 0.8 mill five-year levy on the March 17th primary ballot.

Director Randy Galbraith says in the last two years the number of children in the care of the county has doubled to over 100.

“This levy has become critically important because in 2017 placement costs were about $1.7 million and in 2019 that jumped to $2.5 million.”

He says not only are more children in the care of the county, but they’re seeing more children with mental and physical issues.

The cost of caring for those children can rise to more than $400 daily and $100,000 annually.

He says the opioid crisis is one factor that’s leading to more children being placed in the care of the county.

Learn more about the levy here.