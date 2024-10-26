Jo Ann Davidson, First Woman To Become Speaker Of Ohio House, Dies

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the death of former Ohio Speaker of the House Jo Ann Davidson, of Findlay, who died Friday at the age of 97.

“Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of our dear friend Jo Ann Davidson. Jo Ann dedicated her life to public service and the people of Ohio, a model public servant who was full of wit, intelligence, class, and skill. She was a trailblazer in the truest sense, beginning her career on Reynoldsburg’s city council in the 1960s and making history in 1995 as Ohio’s first female speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

“Over the decades, Jo Ann was committed to making a difference in people’s lives and was especially passionate about inspiring other women to do the same. Through her Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute, she personally guided nearly 500 of Ohio’s up-and-coming Republican women on core leadership skills, giving many the confidence to run for and succeed in public office.

“Although we mourn Jo Ann’s death, Fran and I take comfort in knowing that she will live on through those she mentored, and her legacy will be remembered by everyone who passes by her portrait on the wall of the House Chamber at the Ohio Statehouse. We extend our sincere condolences to her family.”

In honor of the life and service of former Ohio Speaker of the House Jo Ann Davidson, DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be lowered upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio until sunset on the day of her funeral.

(Learn more about Davidson’s life and legacy in her profile in BGSU’s Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics series)