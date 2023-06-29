Job & Family Services School Clothes Program
Hancock County Job and Family Services is offering its fall School Clothes Program again this year.
Director Randall Galbraith says the program gives eligible families up to $225 per child for clothing for the school year.
As Randall mentioned in the audio above, eligibility requirements are that families live in Hancock County, have school-aged children ages 5 to 18, and be at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.
He says people are welcome to call 419-429-8083 for more information or stop by their office at 7746 County Road 140 in Findlay.