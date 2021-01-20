Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States

Joe Biden took the oath of office and became the 46th President of the United States a little before noon on Wednesday.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as America’s first female vice president.

President Biden’s inaugural address focused on a commitment to unity.

“In another January, on New Year’s Day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the president said, and I quote, “if my name ever goes down into history, itll be for this act, and my whole soul is in it,” Biden said.

“My whole soul is in it,” Biden continued to applause. “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause.”

Three former presidents, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were in attendance for the ceremonial transfer of power.

See video of the inauguration below.