Jost Named New President/CEO Of The Alliance

The board of directors of the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance has announced that Glenn Jost will serve as the organization’s President/CEO effective November 1st.

He follows John Haywood who retired in August.

“We are fortunate to have Glenn accept this leadership role,” said Richard Kirk, Chairman of the Board.

“Glenn is a seasoned executive as well as a servant-leader in the Findlay/Hancock County community for eight years. He served on The Alliance board from 2017-2018, and the Economic Development Advisory Board from 2015-2018. We’re committed to build upon The Alliance’s success and will do just that with Glenn’s leadership and support of the division directors.”

Jost says he feels very fortunate to have been chosen for this very important role in the community.

“One of my goals is to continue to facilitate strong partnerships between the private and public sectors, which have led to many successes over the past several years in the Findlay and Hancock County community. I am looking forward to working with The Alliance team on future projects and activities.”

Ball Corporation brought Jost and his family to the Findlay community in 2012 where he served as the Plant Manager for nearly seven years teaming up with 400 employees.

Prior to coming to Findlay, he served as the Plant Manager for Ball Corporation in Ft. Worth, Texas leading a 170 workforce.

In both locations, Yost oversaw the operations including human resources, environmental and safety efforts.

Both Findlay and Ft.Worth plants were awarded Quality Awards representing a workforce who were committed to advancing the organization’s missions.

The Findlay-Hancock County Alliance is a blend of the area’s best resources including the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Office and the Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.