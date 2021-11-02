Judge Bishop Wins Race For Findlay Municipal Court

Tuesday was Election Day and voters made their voices heard on several local races and issues.

Among the local races and issues decided was a race for Judge of Findlay Municipal Court between Stephanie Bishop and Garth Brown.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show Bishop winning that contest with 6,869 votes to Brown’s 4,298.

This is for an unexpired term ending on 12-31-23.

The above picture is Judge Bishop presiding over Safe Surrender Day from October.

In other races, four people were vying for two positions on the five-member Findlay City Schools Board of Education.

Matt Cooper and Susan Russel were the incumbents, and Patricia Klein and Sara Peltier were the other two people running.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show Cooper and Russel winning comfortably.

In other results, voters resoundingly approved the renewal of the Senior Services levy in Hancock County.

50 North says demand for their services has increased by 76 percent since their last levy.

50 North points out, that by 2025, 36 percent of the Hancock County population will be 50 and older.

Get the full Hancock County results from the Hancock County Board of Elections by clicking here.

Putnam County results can be viewed by clicking here.

All results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections.