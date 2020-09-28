Judge Declines To Change Ohio’s Process Of Signature-Matching

A federal judge has ruled that a signature-matching requirement for ballots and ballot applications in Ohio are burdensome to voters but that changing the process so close to the election could be “damaging.”

U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson sided with Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose when he ruled that LaRose’s July directive ensures integrity in the state’s election procedures.

The ruling is the latest back-and-forth between LaRose and voting rights advocates in Ohio as procedures for election safety and mail-in voting continue to be a point of contention as the nation prepares to vote amid the pandemic.

The voter registration deadline is October 5th and early voting begins the following day.

Get more voting resources from the Hancock County Board of Elections by clicking here.