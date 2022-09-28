Judge Extends Pause On Ohio’s Abortion Ban

A judge has extended a temporary block for an additional 14 days on Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Law’ – which banned virtually all abortions after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

The decision by Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins means pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks gestation may continue in Ohio through October 12th.

Jenkins issued his first 14-day order on September 14th in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the state’s remaining abortion providers.

They argue that the abortion ban violates protections in the state constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection, and also say the law is unconstitutionally vague.