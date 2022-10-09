Judge Places Ohio’s Abortion Ban On Hold Indefinitely

(ONN) – The judge in Cincinnati who had imposed a temporary restraining order against the state’s ‘Heartbeat Law’ has made it permanent.

A Hamilton County judge granted the injunction after a daylong hearing, saying the state’s argument that the Ohio Constitution does not mention abortion so it doesn’t protect the right to one is a flawed argument.

This allows for abortions up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state while a state constitutional challenge proceeds.

A spokesperson for the Ohio attorney general says they will wait and review the judge’s actual written order and consult with the governor’s administration as far as next steps.