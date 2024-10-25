Judge Strikes Down Ohio Abortion Ban Citing Passage Of Issue 1

(ONN) – A Hamilton County judge has ruled Ohio’s “Heartbeat Law” – that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – unconstitutional.

Last November voters enshrined reproductive rights into the state’s constitution.

The constitutional amendment allows abortions until around 22 to 24 weeks.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a statement saying “this is a very long, complicated decision covering many issues.”

It continues by saying the state has up to 30 days to determine next steps.

Abortion Forward’s executive director says this is a good day for people who need access to abortion and the people who provide that care.