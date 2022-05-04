Judge To Talk About Findlay’s ’60s Rock Scene At Museum

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture on Thursday, May 5th at noon.

Judge Reginald Routson will be talking about Findlay’s rock and roll bands, music venues, stores, and the culture of the garage band in the 1960s.

Judge Routson was instrumental in assembling the histories compiled in the Museum’s current exhibit “Findlay Rocks the ’60s” and the lecture will explain more about the details in the exhibit.

Routson had his own band in the 1960s and lived the life and culture of the Garage Rock of the 1960s.

The Honorable Reginald Routson is a judge for the Hancock County Court of Common Pleas.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Liberal studies and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University before completing his J.D. at the University of Toledo College of Law.

The lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers.

Reservations are requested but not required.

Space is extremely limited.

For more information, please call the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433.

In the video below, museum curator/archivist Joy Bennett talks about the instrumental role Judge Routson had in the exhibit.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.

Hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 to 4, Sunday 1 to 4 and Saturdays by appointment for large groups only.

Learn more about the museum by clicking here for their website.