Judge Upholds Ohio Governor’s Order On Alcohol Sales

(ONN) – A judge has upheld Governor DeWine’s order prohibiting the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants after 10 p.m.

Attorney Ed Hastie argued virtually that bars and restaurants have already been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and that DeWine’s order is an unconstitutional overreach.

The judge ruled in favor of the state of Ohio, which argued that regulations already in place were not enough to help stem the spread of the virus.

Several businesses had sued the governor and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission over the order that went into effect on Friday.