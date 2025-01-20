Jules A Calming Presence For FCS Students

(From Whittier Primary)

Meet Jules, our beloved school therapy dog!

Jules is more than just a furry friend—she’s a calming presence, a source of comfort, and a big supporter of our young learners and staff too.

Whether it’s a wagging tail during reading time, a gentle nuzzle to ease worries, or simply her joyful energy brightening our halls, Jules helps create a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.

We’re so lucky to have Jules as part of our school family, spreading love and making a difference every day!