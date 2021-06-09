Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic Held At Findlay Country Club

The annual Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic was held at the Findlay Country Club on Monday.

Eric Brown, development officer with the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, thanks all the sponsors, volunteers and players who made it possible.

“Also, a special thanks to Julie for making this an amazing event for 32 years now, and to our guest pros Corey Pavin and Pat Delaney who were amazing with our folks and spent a lot of time with them.”

He says the event raised more than $ 140,000 this year for their three main beneficiaries, Bridge Home Health and Hospice, the BVHS Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund.

(pictures courtesy of the Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic)