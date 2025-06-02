(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

The 36th Annual Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the Findlay Country Club.

Who would have guessed that Findlay native Julie Cole would have made such a mark on women’s golf? She had an outstanding athletic career at Findlay High School and later at Ohio University (OU) where she earned a scholarship for basketball and golf. Following her graduation from OU, Julie played on the national amateur golf circuit and, in 1979, became a professional, later joining the LPGA.

In 1988, Julie decided to collaborate with a local charity on a golf tournament and met with Karen Mallett Eubanks, the director of hospice. Eubanks connected her to Cooper Tire executive Ivan Gorr and Dr. Charlie Spragg, who became the tournament’s organizing chairman. This group created the Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic as we know it and partnered with Blanchard Valley Health System. While Julie has been all around the world, she never forgot her roots and has steadfastly maintained her vision to “give back.”

In the past 35 years, we have raised more than $3 million to support Bridge Hospice (a benefactor since 1989), additional healthcare service lines within Blanchard Valley, and other not-for-profits. We have also provided youth educational support through scholarships awarded by the Julie Cole Fund for Junior Golfers. None of this could have been possible without the continuous support of our sponsors.

(Pictured above is WFIN’s Bill Rice interviewing Julie Cole Monday morning)