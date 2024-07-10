Julie Cole Featured In New BVHS ‘Our Stories’ Installment

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has released a new installment of the “Our Stories” video series, featuring Julie Cole, a successful and accomplished golf professional with a heart for giving back to her community.

BVHS Corporate PR & Marketing created the “Our Stories” series to remind one another of our shared humanity, to strengthen and build bridges between people, and to teach the value of listening, and to enhance our culture.

Julie Cole tells her story in the most recent installment. As a proud Findlay native, Julie developed a fundraiser for Bridge Hospice 35 years ago that supported the mission of Blanchard Valley Health System. This annual event has now raised over $3.2 million for its beneficiaries. Each year, Julie returns to her hometown, dedicating her time and passion to this very special event.

As well as Julie herself, the video features interviews with many past and present BVHS leaders as well as members of the community touched by Julie’s generosity. This year’s Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic, which occurred June 10, is projected to raise more than $200,000 for three beneficiaries, Bridge Home Health & Hospice, Blanchard Valley Health System Wellness Park, and the Julie Cole Youth Golf Fund.

BVHS Wellness Park will offer easy access to primary care along with specialists in fields including rheumatology, endocrinology and diabetes management, orthopedic surgery, physical medicine, and rehabilitation at a new campus on the north side of Findlay beginning in early 2025. Wellness Park will be the new location of Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine, a division of BVHS now located on Medical Drive. To watch this latest video, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/ourstories.

If you are interested in donating to community healthcare projects, please call 419.423.5457.