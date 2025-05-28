June ‘Fun For All’ Series Schedule Announced

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Summer is right around the corner, and we’re excited to announce the June Fun for All schedule!

Details are at the link below.

https://www.community-foundation.com/fun

Pool dates are coming soon.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.

The Fun for All series started in January 2023.