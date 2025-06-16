Juneteenth Celebration To Be Held In Findlay

The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center in Findlay will be holding its 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration.

The event will take place at 817 Harmon Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

The event will include live musical performances, food, guest speakers, comic and spoken word performers, along with children’s activities and DJ music.

The Juneteenth Celebration is part of the Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events.

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.