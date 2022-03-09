Junior Golf Tournament To Be Held In Findlay

The American Junior Golf Association will come to Findlay for the first time to host the AJGA Preview at Findlay.

Findlay Country Club will host the 36-hole national junior golf tournament, April 29-May 1.

The field will consist of 78 boys and girls (ages 12-19) from around the world.

AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.

Chad Bain is Chief Operating Officer at Findlay Country Club.

He says this is Findlay Country Club’s first year hosting an AJGA event and they’re very excited.

As Chad mentioned in the audio above, the tournament comes with a fundraising opportunity to support local youth.

The local planning committee has chosen Millstream Career Center as the recipient of any funds raised during the event.

Millstream Career Center students will assist with on-site catering, construction of event supplies, and media and marketing outreach.

Volunteer opportunities are available. People interested may contact the Findlay Country Club to learn more by calling 419-422-9263.