Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Murdering Drug Informant

A Hancock County jury has found a man guilty in the shooting death of a police drug informant in Findlay.

Eric A Reed, 50, of Fort Worth, Texas, was convicted of aggravated murder and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Authorities say Reed killed Brian McQuistion in 2017 as retaliation after McQuistion gave police information resulting in drug charges against Reed’s nephew.

Reed will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

He could be sentenced to life in prison.