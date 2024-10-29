Juvenile Dies After Being Shot By Findlay Police Officer

(From the Findlay Police Department)

UPDATE – Police say the juvenile has been pronounced deceased.

INITIAL NEWS RELEASE BELOW –

Officers were dispatched to Bernard Park (1105 Bernard Ave.) on Monday at 1828 hours for a report of three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages.

Officers arrived and located the three juveniles at the park.

During the investigation, a male suspect fled on foot and an officer pursued.

During the foot pursuit, a male juvenile suspect discharged a firearm at the pursuing officer.

The pursuing officer returned fire, striking the juvenile suspect.

Officers on scene immediately rendered first aid.

The juvenile suspect was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later to a Toledo area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted and is leading the investigation.