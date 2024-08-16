K9 Shadow Retiring From Findlay Police Department

The Findlay Police Department has announced it will be retiring K9 Shadow on August 17.

Shadow is 13 years old and will be retired to his home with his handler, Officer Paugh.

The police department says Shadow served as a dual-purpose K9, specializing in narcotics detection, tracking, and article searches.

Shadow joined the FPD in 2012 and Officer Paugh and Shadow became partners in 2014.

The police department has selected a new K9 to replace Shadow and that K9 will begin training soon with Officer Frey.

The police department says its other K9, Deke, will be retiring in the next year or so and will also be replaced by a new K9.

The police department told WFIN that it might even get a third K9 in the coming years.

Enjoy your retirement Shadow!