K9 Sonny Retiring From Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

K9 Sonny is retiring from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Sonny has been an integral part of the sheriff’s office for the past nine years along with his handler Sgt. Miller.

The public is invited to a retirement celebration for Sonny in the lobby of the sheriff’s office on Friday, July 14th from 1 to 3.

“Sonny will be greatly missed in the office, and we hope he enjoys retirement!” the sheriff’s office said on their Facebook page.

