K9s A Big Hit At Flag City Night Out

Findlay’s Flag City Night Out event on Tuesday night brought a lot of people out to Riverside Park.

The free, family-friendly event is designed to bring community members and public safety professionals together in the same place.

The event included free food, games, entertainment and more.

The youngsters also got to check out a variety of emergency vehicles, from fire trucks to police cruisers.

Night Out included a K9 demonstration by four local police K9s.

Sgt. Tom Miller with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Night Out is one of his favorite events to show off Sonny to the public.

The demonstration also included K9 Charlie from the sheriff’s office, and K9s Deke and Shadow from the Findlay Police Department.

See some video from Night Out below.