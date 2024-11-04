Kaleidoscope Youth Center Expanding Mission Into Findlay And Northwest Ohio

(From LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay)

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay has announced that Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC) – Ohio’s largest and longest-serving organization solely dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults – will formally extend their mission into Findlay and Northwest Ohio.

This expansion will build upon the vision of LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay, while partnering with the community to explore what’s possible moving forward.

“Since our founding in 2010, Spectrum has been committed to working towards a more inclusive, welcoming community here in Northwest Ohio,” says Spectrum’s Board President.

“This passing of the torch will help us build on the momentum that Spectrum started. KYC’s entrance into Findlay and the surrounding areas ensures our community will continue with the support and services it deserves.”

KYC Findlay is an important milestone for the LGBTQIA+ community in Northwest Ohio. With a youth-informed, youth-led and youth inspired approach, the team is excited to connect with young people, their families, and providers in the area.

KYC Executive Director, Erin Upchurch, MSSA, LISW-S, expressed excitement about bringing the organization’s values of safer spaces, affirmation, and belonging to the region.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity to formally partner with the community in this way. We look forward to building support, resources, and connections with youth, young adults, and the community at large in service of creating a safer, kinder, and more affirming world.”

The KYC and LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay teams are in close collaboration, with a shared commitment of ensuring continued support to the community.

About Kaleidoscope Youth Center Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC) is Ohio’s largest and longest-serving organization in Ohio solely dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12 – 24.

Services include a Drop-in Center, community education and training, advocacy and civic engagement, health and wellness programs, and housing opportunities.

For more information on Kaleidoscope Youth Center, please visit [https://www.kycohio.org/].